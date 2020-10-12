Rob Atkinson could return for Oxford’s clash with Crewe
Rob Atkinson is in contention to return to Oxford’s backline for the visit of Crewe on Tuesday evening.
Atkinson was absent for the 3-1 defeat at Gillingham over the weekend because of a minor groin strain but he is expected to be available as the U’s look to get back to winning ways.
Fellow defender John Mousinho remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Alex Gorrin and Sam Winnall were named on the bench at Priestfield on Saturday, the latter making a cameo off the bench, and the pair will be hoping to gain more match fitness after returning from ankle injuries.
Crewe will be without Donervon Daniels after the summer signing from Luton suffered an injury in the win over Wigan.
Daniels sustained a muscular problem on Saturday and Railwaymen manager David Artell hopes the defender is sidelined for “days rather than weeks”.
Fellow defender Olly Lancashire returned to training on Monday following a thigh complaint but the game against Oxford may come too soon for him, with the weekend fixture against Blackpool a more realistic target.
Owen Dale and Oli Finney remain in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week.