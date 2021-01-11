Rivalry renewed at Old Trafford and big ties for underdogs: The pick of the draw

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round served up a titanic all-Premier League clash and a dream home fixture for non-league Chorley.

Manchester United and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the last 32, but the top-flight big boys were otherwise largely kept apart, while League Two Cheltenham were handed a date with Pep Guardiola and his all-star Manchester City side.

Here, the PA News agency takes a look at some of the round’s more interesting ties.

Manchester United v Liverpool

Former Liverpool Peter Crouch may not have been the most popular man on Merseyside after he drew the Reds against their long-standing rivals at Old Trafford. The two clubs have won the competition 19 times between them with United leading that battle 12-7, although Anfield side last lifted the trophy in 2006. They met in the competition most recently at the same stage in 2012 when Dirk Kuyt’s late strike sent home side Liverpool through 2-1.

Chorley v Wolves

Having dispensed with Sky Bet Championship Derby’s coronavirus-depleted side at Victory Park, National League North Chorley landed a plum home tie against Premier League Wolves. The game will rekindle memories for the club’s older supporters, and for chairman Ken Wright. In November 1986, Wright was the club’s manager and guided his side to a 3-0 victory over the men from Molineux, then a third division outfit, in the first round at the third time of asking after two 1-1 draws. A repeat this time around might see them host 14-times winners Arsenal in the last 16 if the Gunners get past either Southampton or Shrewsbury.

Cheltenham v Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will take his superstars to League Two Cheltenham in the fourth round (PA Wire)

Cheltenham’s reward for a hard-fought victory over League Two rivals Mansfield could hardly have been tastier. William Boyle’s extra-time winner landed the side currently sitting in fifth place in the fourth tier a home tie against Manchester City, who occupy the same position in the top flight. The sides have never met in a competitive match, but City got the better of the Robins in a pre-season friendly at Whaddon Road in 1994.

Bournemouth v Crawley

League Two Crawley may have hoped for greater reward after pulling off a stunning 3-0 third round victory over top-flight Leeds, but a trip to promotion-chasing Championship side Bournemouth has much to recommend it. The Cherries are third in the table and are intent of making their stay in the second flight as short as possible, and Town boss John Yems and his players will need no second invitation to take advantage of any slip. The teams have met only twice, during the 2012-13 League One season when home advantage proved decisive on both occasions.

Wycombe v Tottenham

Wycombe headed into the weekend at the foot of the Championship and knowing the second half of their season will have to be better than the first if they are to avoid a swift return to League One. They emerged from it with a fine 4-1 win over Preston, their second success in three games in all competitions after a run of 11 without one, and a home draw against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. The sides met in the fourth round four years ago when Son Heung-min fired Spurs to a 4-3 win in stoppage time after Wanderers had led 3-2 with a minute remaining.