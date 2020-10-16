Rico Henry a doubt for Brentford
Brentford could continue to be without Rico Henry when they host Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.
Henry sustained a hamstring injury against Millwall before the international break, and it remains to be seen whether he will have recovered in time.
Brentford will also be without Said Benrahma, with his transfer to West Ham set to complete before the end of the British transfer window.
Reserve goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe could also be absent, after he was withdrawn from the England under-21 squad with no reason given.
Coventry could have Liam Kelly back for the trip to Brentford.
The captain sustained a hamstring tear at the start of the season, but had returned to training before the international break and could feature in the squad.
Forward Will Bapaga could also feature as his recovery progresses from a dislocated shoulder he suffered against Gillingham on September 15.
Ben Wilson, Julien Dacosta and Marcel Hilssner are expected to remain unavailable.