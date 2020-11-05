Richie Wellens without Darron Gibson and Richie Towell for first Salford game

Richie Wellens was appointed as Salford boss on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA).
By NewsChain Sport
16:07pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
Richie Wellens will take charge of his first game as Salford manager on Saturday as the club host Hartlepool in the FA Cup first round.

Wellens, a former Ammies player, returned as manager on Wednesday following Graham Alexander’s sacking last month and co-owner Paul Scholes’ subsequent spell as interim boss.

He will be without Darron Gibson, who has not featured since sustaining an injury against Port Vale on October 17 and being taken to hospital.

Fellow midfielder Richie Towell has also been sidelined, missing the last five games.

Salford, 10th in the League Two table, face a Hartlepool outfit currently lying sixth in the National League.

Dave Challinor’s men suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend when they were thrashed 5-0 at home by Torquay.

