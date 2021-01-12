Richie Wellens wants Salford to be inspired by late winner at Scunthorpe

Salford boss Richie Wellens has challenged his side to use their late 1-0 victory at Scunthorpe as a springboard for further success.

After back-to-back defeats to start 2021, Ian Henderson capitalised on a defensive error to snatch victory in the 89th minute and lift the Ammies up to fifth in the League Two table.

“Sometimes late goals can act as a springboard and give teams confidence,” Wellens said.

“I’m hoping that can be the case for us, because I think it’s the first time we’ve scored a last-minute winner, which is really pleasing. I just really want us to kick on.

“I thought it was a really good away performance in terms of our organisation and shape.

“I can’t remember our keeper having a save to make and Scunthorpe have been decent.

“We should have scored a few more but too often the weight or angle of our final pass was wrong, which I’m a little bit disappointed about.

“We’d lost two on the bounce coming into this one, but breaking it down, there was only really 45 minutes where we didn’t turn up.”

Chances were at a premium at both ends of the field on a chilly night, with Scunthorpe having the better of the play during the first half, before Salford upped their game after the break.

Ashley Hunter had come closest to breaking the deadlock for the Ammies in the 65th minute when he chipped the ball over Iron keeper Mark Howard, only to see defender George Taft hook it clear on the line.

Yet just when it looked like honours would finish even, Howard and defender Jordan Clarke failed to deal with a ball into the penalty area and Henderson nipped in to slot into an empty net.

“I’m really disappointed that a mistake cost us the game – but that’s the way it is for us at the moment,” said Iron boss Neil Cox, whose side have now lost four of their last five games.

“I thought our effort and determination, and the way we played – especially in the first half – was excellent, against a Salford team that are expected to get promotion.

“We more than matched them in the first half, but a lack of quality in the final third meant we weren’t able to capitalise on that.

“In the second half they changed things a little bit and played longer, but there wasn’t a lot of goalmouth action or quality, it was just a mistake that cost us a point.

“The ball went in behind and in that uncertainty, two people didn’t make a decision and we were punished for it.

“We’ve got 24 games left and if we play like we did tonight, we’ll have no problems.

“At times I thought we were excellent and put Salford under some real pressure.”