Richard Dobson feels Wycombe deserve Championship place after latest victory

Wycombe assistant manager Richard Dobson insists the team deserve to be in the Sky Bet Championship after earning their first away win at this level with a 2-1 victory at Birmingham

A Kristian Pedersen own goal in the 92nd minute won it for Wycombe after they started the game at the foot of the division courtesy of Sheffield Wednesday’s 12-point deduction being halved.

“We want to stay in this division. We’re proving we should be at this level,” said Dobson, who is holding the fort with boss Gareth Ainsworth recovering after a back operation.

“We’re absolutely delighted. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of a fantastic team effort.”

Dobson insisted he was unaware of the decision on Wednesday’s appeal before the game.

“I wasn’t aware of that – I was just focused on us and in actual fact, it doesn’t make a great deal of difference to us,” added Dobson.

“We can’t afford to worry about anyone else’s demise or misfortune – we’ve just got to focus on our performances and climbing the league is important to us.

“We found it difficult in the first couple of games and always knew this was going to be a season of discovery.”

Sub Fred Onyedinma pressured Pedersen into conceding at the death from Josh Knight’s cross.

Onyedinma also assisted in the equaliser when his shot was diverted into the net by Scott Kashnet with 76 minutes gone.

“Fred is a wonderful player who has had to sit tight on the bench for the last couple of games but we think the world of him and think he has the ability to play at this level,” added Dobson.

Marc Roberts had headed Blues in front after 40 minutes as they looked to make it three wins on the bounce.

But their boss Aitor Karanka admitted his side lacked the desire of their opponents to continue their winning run.

He said: “I am really disappointed. I said after the game the team that wanted to win did win. They showed more determination than us to win the game.

“But they controlled the second half – we couldn’t keep the ball or pass the ball and we didn’t create anything.

“They were pushing, pushing and pushing towards the end – they got the equaliser and then they scored the second so I think they wanted it more than us.”

Dobson said he felt Birmingham were a defensive side who sat back but Karanka insisted this was not their intention.

“It was quite the opposite – we brought on an attacking substitute (Jonathan Leko) to press them high because they were passing long balls, so it was the opposite decision,” said Karanka.

“We are where we are in the table because we play well on the pitch and look to attack, not because we are a defensive side.

“We need to think about ourselves and we need to improve because the intention was to press them high.”