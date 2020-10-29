Richard Cooper set to be in charge as winless Mansfield host Walsall
Caretaker boss Richard Cooper is set to be in charge of winless Mansfield when they take on Walsall in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.
The Stags have put the academy manager in temporary charge of first-team affairs following the sacking of Graham Coughlan.
Cooper will be without Aaron O’Driscoll, who serves a one-match ban after being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Barrow in midweek that ended up being Coughlan’s final game in charge.
Mal Benning and Ryan Sweeney will also miss the game as the pair have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation.
Walsall will again be without captain James Clarke as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Clarke missed the midweek defeat to Cambridge with a knock and could be sidelined for two-to-three weeks.
Manager Darrell Clarke has called for a response from his players and could shake up the starting XI by restoring Cameron Norman, Alfie Bates and Emmanuel Osadebe to the team.
Forward Josh Gordon remains sidelined with a knee injury.