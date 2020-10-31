Rhys Bennett joins Carlisle on short-term deal
Carlisle have signed versatile defender Rhys Bennett on a deal until January.
The 29-year-old has played for the likes of Rochdale, Mansfield and Peterborough.
Bennett left London Road this summer and has now agreed a short-term deal with the Cumbrians.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club’s website: “I think it’s important that we continuously look at improving what we’ve got, so rather than being reactive, let’s be proactive.
“Rhys is a player I know very well and, in terms of the group, he’ll definitely make us better.
“I worked with him at Rochdale, he’s 6ft 3ins, predominantly a centre-back but can equally play as a full-back, or in midfield.
“Rhys has been in conversations with clubs in higher leagues than ours and has been promised different contracts, but that hasn’t worked out.
“We’ve kept in contact and I’ve been keen to bring him in from the get-go.”