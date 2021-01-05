Rhys Bennett extends Carlisle contract until end of season
Carlisle defender Rhys Bennett has extended his stay at Brunton Park until the end of the season.
Bennett, 29, joined Carlisle in November and has scored three goals in 13 appearances as Chris Beech’s side have climbed to the top of Sky Bet League Two.
“I’m sure this is one of the signings we make in January that will really please our supporters,” manager Beech told the official club website.
“Rhys hit the ground running when he came in. We dropped him straight into our first-team environment with him having done limited pre-season work and having had no games of football since February of last year.
“I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d have brought Rhys in as soon as I could, and that he had higher level plates spinning, but I thought the aptitude he’s demonstrated has set the standard from what we all now expect from him.
“I encouraged our supporters in my post-match interview after Walsall to do all they could, and message him to stay on, and I genuinely believe that’s played a huge part in this happening – so thank you to those who took the time to help us.”
Bennett had made over 300 career appearances at Falkirk, Rochdale, Mansfield and Peterborough before joining Carlisle.