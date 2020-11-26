Return of fans on the horizon for a number of clubs after tier system unveiled

Brighton, Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham will be able to allow fans into their stadiums for their first Premier League matches in December under the Government’s new tier system in England to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Those clubs are within tier two areas, meaning if the clubs wish to they can welcome in up to 2,000 fans.

Those would be the first top-flight matches to be attended by fans since the Covid-19 outbreak took hold in March.

The Premier League is yet to confirm the scheduling for matches to be played over the weekend of December 5 and 6.

Empty grounds have been the order of the day since June (PA Wire)

Brighton will host Southampton, Chelsea are at home to Leeds, champions Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield while West Ham could welcome fans to the London Stadium for the visit of Manchester United.

The other six matches will be played in tier three areas, where fans are still not allowed.

Before that, Arsenal could be the first top-flight English club to play a competitive game in front of their own fans since March when they host Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday, December 3.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said his competition was considering whether to switch next Tuesday’s matches to Wednesday if any of the home clubs were able to allow fans in after the lockdown period ends.

Brief pilot schemes were held earlier in the season (PA Wire)

Of the games to be played on Tuesday, Bournemouth’s Championship match against Preston could welcome fans if it is pushed back 24 hours.

So too could QPR’s match against Bristol City.

In League One, AFC Wimbledon, in tier two, would be allowed supporters in for the visit of Peterborough if the game is rescheduled.

Crewe could too for the match against Swindon, as could Oxford (against Ipswich), Northampton (against Fleetwood) and Plymouth (against Rochdale).

In League Two, games at Colchester, Forest Green and Harrogate would be able to allow fans in if they were moved to December 2.

Of the matches already scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Luton can allow in fans for the Championship visit of Norwich, as can Wycombe for the match against Stoke.

In League One, Charlton’s game against MK Dons may be attended by supporters, as can Shrewsbury – who host Accrington.

League Two Cambridge said subject to approval they were looking forward to welcoming fans back against Mansfield, while Carlisle could too for the game against Salford.

The Government had been set to allow supporters into sports venues from October 1, but scrapped the plans after a rise in coronavirus infection rates nationwide.

Worcester’s match against Bath on Saturday, December 5 is the first Gallagher Premiership match which would be able to allow in spectators under the new rules.