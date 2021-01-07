Reeco Hackett-Fairchild ready for challenge of relegation battle with Southend
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild hopes to finish the season strongly after joining Southend on loan from Portsmouth until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful temporary spell at Vanarama National League outfit Bromley during the first half of the campaign, scoring two goals and recording three assists across 12 games.
And the former Charlton forward is delighted to sign for Sky Bet League Two’s bottom side after coming close to joining the Shrimpers during the summer.
“It’s been around for a while and I’m delighted to get it over the line,” Hackett-Fairchild told Southend’s official website.
“I’ve spent half a season on loan at Bromley, got my games back up along with my fitness and now I can push on and finish the rest of the season strongly.
“I’m an ambitious player, I want to challenge myself every day and be the best I can be. This is a good opportunity to improve and keep working on my craft.”