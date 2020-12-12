Real Madrid end Atletico Madrid’s 26-game unbeaten LaLiga run with derby win

Real Madrid ended Atletico Madrid’s 26-game unbeaten run in LaLiga to move within three points of their city rivals at the top of the table.

Boosted by Champions League success in midweek, Los Blancos produced an accomplished display to win 2-0 and inflict a first LaLiga loss on Atletico since the start of February.

Casemiro headed Real in front after 15 minutes and Dani Carvajal’s long-range effort bounced off the post onto Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the second half to seal victory.

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao remain locked together in midtable after an exciting 2-2 draw.

Carlos Soler put Valencia ahead from the penalty spot but Bilbao turned things around in the second half with an equaliser from Asier Villalibre and a Raul Garcia penalty, only for Manu Vallejo to earn a point.

Sevilla moved up to fifth after Xabier Etxeita’s late own goal earned them a 1-0 victory over Getafe, while Huesca won their first match of the season by the same scoreline against Alaves.

Leipzig drew level with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Fresh from their Champions League success against Manchester United in midweek, Leipzig defeated Werder Bremen 2-0 thanks to a penalty from Marcel Sabitzer and Dani Olmo’s goal.

Bayern, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin. Grischa Promel put the capital club ahead in just the fourth minute but Robert Lewandowski equalised midway through the second half.

It was a bad day for Borussia Dortmund, who were thrashed 5-1 at home by Stuttgart.

The teams were level at 1-1 at the break but Stuttgart netted three times in the first 20 minutes of the second half through Silas Wamangituka, Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly, and Nicolas Gonzalez added late gloss.

There were 1-1 draws between Mainz and Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha Berlin, while Freiburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.

Verona leapfrogged Lazio into the top six in Serie A with a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Felipe Caicedo drew Lazio level after an own goal from Manuel Lazzari on the stroke of half-time but Adrien Tameze grabbed the winner in the 67th minute.

Adrien Tameze scored Verona's winner (AP)

Bottom side Crotone claimed their first league victory of the season in style against fellow strugglers Spezia.

Crotone had picked up just two points from their first 10 games but Junior Messias scored twice in a 4-1 win.

Udinese came out on top of a topsy-turvy game against Torino, winning 3-2 in Turin.

Udinese established a two-goal lead through Ignacio Pussetto and Rodrigo De Paul but two goals in as many minutes from Andrea Belotti and Federico Bonazzoli drew Torino level.

However, two minutes after that, Ilija Nestorovski netted what proved to be the winner for the visitors.

In Ligue 1, Marseille closed to within a point of leaders Paris St Germain ahead of their clash with Lyon on Sunday.

Dario Benedetto (left) celebrates his goal for Marseille (AP)

The 2-1 success against Monaco was their sixth in a row in the league and came courtesy of early goals from Florian Thauvin and Dario Benedetto.

Wissam Ben Yedder pulled one back with a 79th-minute penalty but Marseille held on.

Montpellier are only two points behind PSG after a 3-2 success at Lens. Stephy Mavididi and Pedro Mendes put the visitors two up but an own goal from Jonas Omlin and a penalty from Gael Kakuta drew Lens level before Gaetan Laborde netted the winner.