Ray Clemence's career in pictures

Ray Clemence finished his playing career at Tottenham (PA Archive)

By NewsChain Sport
15:28pm, Sun 15 Nov 2020

Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72.

Here, the PA news agency takes look back at his career in pictures.

Soccer – League Division One – Liverpool FC Photocall (PA Archive)

Clemence was in goal as Liverpool lost the 1971 FA Cup final against Arsenal after extra-time at Wembley (PA Archive)

Clemence in action against Tottenham during the 1972 League Cup (PA Archive)

The Liverpool keeper made his England debut in November 1972 under Sir Alf Ramsey (right) (PA Archive)

The 1973 UEFA Cup final first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach at Anfield was halted during the first half following the torrential rain, but the Reds went on to win 3-0 on the way to a first European trophy (PA Archive)

Liverpool captain Emlyn Hughes guided his side to victory in the 1974 FA Cup final over Newcastle (PA Archive)

Liverpool took on Leeds under new boss Brian Clough (left) back at Wembley in August 1974 (PA Archive)

Clemence attempts to save an shot from Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins (PA Archive)

Liverpool continued to dominate the First Division as Ray Clemence won a fourth title in 1978/79 (PA Archive)

Joe Corrigan (left) and Peter Shilton (centre) competed with Clemence for the England number one spot (PA Archive)

Kevin Keegan (centre) was a team-mate of Clemence for both club and country (PA Archive)

When Brazil came to Wembley in 1981, Clemence captained the side (PA Archive)

Clemence took the armband for the visit of the star-studded Brazil squad (PA Archive)

After some 665 appearances for Liverpool, Clemence moved south to join Tottenham ahead of the 1981/82 season (PA Archive)

Clemence returned to Liverpool for Shankly's funeral during October 1981 (PA Archive)

Spurs went on to win the FA Cup in 1982, beating QPR following a replay when a late goal from Terry Fenwick past Clemence had seen the final end 1-1 after extra-time at Wembley (PA Archive)

At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Clemence watched on as Shilton became the regular England number one (PA Archive)

There was more Wembley heartache for Clemence as Coventry won the 1987 FA Cup final (PA Archive)

Following an Achilles injury, Clemence retired from playing in 1988 (PA Archive)

After moving into coaching with Spurs, Clemence went on to become part of the England back-room staff under manager Glenn Hoddle (centre) (PA Archive)

David Seaman (right) was one of those to benefit from Clemence's experience (PA Archive)

England managers came and went, as Clemence continued his role with the national team (PA Archive)

.. as Clemence continued in his role for the national team (PA Archive)

After stepping down from duties with the Football Association during 2013, Clemence remained a popular figure (PA Archive)

Former goalkeepers Pat Jennings (left), Clemence and Seaman attended the funeral service for Gordon Banks at Stoke Minster during March 2019 (PA Archive)