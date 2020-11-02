Rangers chief hits out at “totally unacceptable” Covid-19 protocol breach by duo

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson described as “totally unacceptable” the breach of Covid-19 protocol by Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.

The Ibrox duo have been suspended by the club after “attending a private gathering” on Sunday “with others outside their household” and will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Jones and Edmundson, neither of whom were involved in Rangers’ 1-0 Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday, will be subject to an internal investigation.

Robertson told the club’s official website: “The chairman Douglas Park, Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention.

“We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers.

It is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers

“We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers.”

A statement on Rangers’ official website read: “Rangers have been made aware of an incident last night involving two of our players, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.

“Both players breached covid regulations by attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

Motherwell v Rangers – Scottish Premiership – Fir Park - (Copyright PA Wire)

“We can confirm that both players will be suspended pending an internal investigation.

“On the instruction of Dr Mark Waller, the players will also self-isolate for 14 days.”

Rangers travel to Lisbon this week for their Europa League group game against Benfica on Thursday then host Hamilton in the Premiership on Sunday before the international break.

Rangers v Hamilton Academical – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)

Jones, who signed from Kilmarnock in 2019, has been a bit-part player at Ibrox this season and last featured as a late substitute against Livingston on October 25.

The 26-year-old attacker was expected to be in the Northern Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia in Belfast on November 12.

Defender Edmundson, 23, who signed from Oldham in June, 2019, has played only twice this season with his last appearance against Motherwell in September when he came on a second-half substitute.