Quickfire double sees Charlton ease to victory over Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
16:59pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
Two goals in five second-half minutes helped Charlton to their third straight victory as they won 2-0 at Northampton

Substitute Darren Pratley broke the deadlock shortly after half-time and then Jack Sowerby’s own goal confirmed a fourth defeat in five League One games for the Cobblers.

Northampton made the brighter start and would have been ahead if not for the reactions of Ben Amos who brilliantly denied Sam Hoskins at close range.

That was the only clear chance of a lacklustre first half, although Northampton felt they should have had a penalty after Danny Rose went down in the box.

The visitors were ahead out of the blue after 54 minutes when Ryan Inniss nodded down a corner and Pratley, only just off the bench, smacked into the roof of the net.

Paul Smyth missed a great chance for 2-0 but it did not matter as the visitors doubled their lead on the hour when Alfie Doughty’s low cross was turned into his own net by Sowerby.

Benny Ashley-Seal almost got Northampton back into it but he shot over and Charlton saw out a third successive win.

