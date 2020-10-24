Quick-fire double sees Colchester edge Harrogate
Colchester recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season to end Harrogate’s three-match Sky Bet League Two winning run with a 2-1 victory.
U’s goalkeeper Dean Gerken denied both Calvin Miller and Aaron Martin, while George Thomson and Lloyd Kerry also went close for the visitors.
While Harrogate custodian James Belshaw saved from Noah Chilvers, Harry Pell and Callum Harriott just before the break.
Gerken foiled Thomson at the start of the second half before two goals in the space of two minutes put Colchester in charge.
The U’s took a 52nd-minute lead when Harriott’s deflected low shot from the edge of the area flew past Belshaw and into the back of the net.
And they went further ahead when Ben Stevenson swept home from the edge of the area, from Jevani Brown’s pass.
But Harrogate quickly reduced the deficit when substitute Jon Stead powerfully headed in Thomson’s corner from close range, in the 61st minute.
Belshaw made a vital save to deny Brown after the U’s attacker had broken the offside trap, while Harrogate substitute Brendan Kiernan’s header rattled a post late on but Colchester held on for maximum points.