Preston wait on Alan Browne update ahead of meeting with Cardiff
Preston are awaiting news on midfielder Alan Browne ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff on Saturday.
Browne has been self-isolating after international duty, where one of his Republic of Ireland team-mates contracted Covid-19, and it is not yet certain when he will be able to resume training.
Fellow midfielder Daniel Johnson is fit to return from injury, however, with forward Tom Barkhuizen also available after serving the one-match ban he was handed for receiving a red card against Stoke.
Louis Moult (knee) and Darnell Fisher (hamstring) are both sidelined, but Emil Riis and Sean Maguire have returned unscathed from international duty and are available.
Cardiff are without key midfielder Lee Tomlin, who is suspended for one match after picking up two yellow cards during the club’s 0-0 draw with Blackburn on October 3.
Joe Bennett is another probable absentee, having sustained an injury during the same Blackburn fixture.
Greg Cunningham is likely to take up the left-back role again and deputise in his absence.
Forward Keiffer Moore could be fit to return after suffering a toe injury whilst representing Wales over the international break.