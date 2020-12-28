Preston defender Paul Huntington signs contract extension until 2022
Paul Huntington spoke of his delight at signing a new contract with Preston that will see him bring up a decade of service at the club.
The 33-year-old defender joined North End on a free transfer from Yeovil in 2012 and has made 292 appearances for the club.
He is now set to become only the 26th player in Preston’s 140-year history to reach 300 competitive matches for the Lilywhites, with his new deal tying him to Deepdale until the summer of 2022.
The former Newcastle and Leeds centre-back told the club’s website: “I’m obviously delighted to sign, it’s a club that I have been at for a long time now and next year will make it my 10th year.
“It’s a very special club to me and I think everybody knows what it means to me being a part of this club and this group of lads as well.
“I’m delighted with it and I’m looking forward to cracking on and doing as well as we can this season.”