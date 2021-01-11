Premier League in talks to replace Spurs V Aston Villa game with Spurs v Fulham

Tottenham could be hosting Fulham on Wednesday instead of heading to Aston Villa
Tottenham could be hosting Fulham on Wednesday instead of heading to Aston Villa (PA Wire)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
11:03am, Mon 11 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Premier League has been in contact with Fulham over the possibility of rescheduling their match against Tottenham for Wednesday night, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs are due to face Aston Villa on Wednesday but the match is in doubt, with 10 Villa first-teamers having tested positive for coronavirus.

If the game is postponed it would present a further fixture backlog for Spurs, who remain in the Europa League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and have already had their match against Fulham on December 30 postponed for the same reason.

It is understood Fulham have been approached about playing Spurs this Wednesday. However, this would represent a significant and disruptive challenge for the west Londoners after their own Covid outbreak.

The Cottagers also played 120 minutes in the FA Cup against QPR on Saturday and face near-neighbours Chelsea on Friday.

Villa were forced to close their Bodymoor Heath training ground last Thursday and fielded a blend of under-23 and under-18 players in their FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool the following day.

TODO: define component type factbox

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said he was preparing to face Villa on Wednesday unless told otherwise.

Speaking after his side’s FA Cup victory over Marine, the Portuguese said: “Nobody told me that I’m not going to play so (on Monday morning) we start to prepare for that game, and the same Tuesday unless somebody tells us different.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Coronavirus

PA