Two aspirational Premier League sides will go head-to-head this evening as Aston Villa host Leeds at Villa Park.

Dean Smith’s side have made the dream start to their second successive season in the top flight as they have won all four of their opening games and are the only team to still boast a 100 per cent record.

Meanwhile, Leeds sit in tenth following an explosive start to the campaign which has seen them score more goals than Manchester City, Arsenal or Wolves.

Marcelo Bielsa will be looking to pick his players up from their defeat at home to Wolves on Monday but will have his work cut out against the in-form side in the league who will go top of the table for the first time in nine years with a win tonight.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match

Leeds were beaten at home by Wolves last time out - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick off and what channel is it on?

Aston Villa v Leeds kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight. Coverage of the match will be available live on BT Sport Box Office.

In order to view the game, fans will have to pay £14.95.

Where can I stream it?

Fans will also be able to stream the match on the BT Sport website and via the BT Sport app by purchasing the pay-per-view and watching it on their laptop, smartphone or tablets.

Team News

Smith is expected to field the same team who beat Leicester 1-0 at the weekend as he faces no fresh injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Bielsa will be without England midfielder Kalvin Phillips due to a shoulder injury, meaning Pascal Struijk is likely to make his debut.

Liam Cooper is also set to miss out because of a groin issue, with Diego Llorente still sidelined.