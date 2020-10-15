Portsmouth at full strength ahead of clash with Doncaster
Portsmouth are still operating with an injury-free squad as they host Doncaster.
Boss Kenny Jackett has no concerns following the 2-1 win over MK Dons last week.
Ronan Curtis will be fully assessed after he was called up to the Republic of Ireland squad in midweek following a host of coronavirus cases.
Jackett is also hopeful of adding at least one player to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Doncaster will welcome back Jason Lokilo.
The winger has missed the last fortnight with a hamstring injury but is back in training, along with Reece James (knee).
Rayhaan Tulloch continues to miss out with a hamstring problem of his own as he is currently back at parent club West Brom receiving treatment.
And Rovers are sweating on Tyreece John-Jules who picked up a knock on international duty this week and are awaiting results of a scan.