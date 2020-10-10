Portsmouth edge out MK Dons to claim Fratton Park win
Portsmouth picked up their first home league win of the season with a nervy 2-1 triumph over bottom club MK Dons at Fratton Park.
Ellis Harrison’s first-half penalty earned Pompey the points after Scott Fraser had struck from the spot to cancel out Tom Naylor’s early opener.
The home side got off to the ideal start when captain Naylor rose to head in Lee Brown’s corner with little over a minute played.
Dons were gifted the chance to equalise in the 12th minute after Louis Thompson had been clumsily bundled over by Bryn Morris and Fraser converted from 12 yards.
Pompey were back in front 11 minutes later thanks to a penalty of their own after Sean Raggett went down in the box under a challenge from George Williams.
Manager Russell Martin was shown a yellow card for protesting but Harrison ignored the appeals to calmly slot his spot-kick into the bottom left corner.
Pompey goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray made a series of fine saves as the visitors piled the pressure in the second half but failed to find an equaliser.