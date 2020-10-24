Port Vale hold on to beat Oldham
Port Vale survived a second-half rally from Oldham as they registered a deserved 2-1 victory.
Two first-half strikes proved enough for Vale as Oldham’s wretched home league form continued.
Vale dominated the early stages and Theo Robinson sidefooted against the crossbar after meeting David Worrall’s knock-down.
The visitors scored in the 12th minute when defender Nathan Smith rose highest to head home Worrall’s corner.
The hosts, still without boss Harry Kewell and now one unnamed player due to positive Covid tests, were denied when Zak Dearnley’s angled strike was saved by Scott Brown.
Vale doubled their lead when Mitch Clark curled home brilliantly from 20 yards after a smart one-two with Tom Conlon.
Oldham halved the deficit when Dearnley diverted home Dylan Bahamboula’s goal-bound shot from close range.
Vale ought to have made it 3-1 when David Amoo forced a fine save from Ian Lawlor, while at the other end Oldham defender Carl Piergianni headed just off target from Danny Rowe’s corner.
Oldham defender Harry Clarke saw a late header cleared off the line by Clark.