Port Vale to hand Dave Worrall late fitness test ahead of Forest Green visit

By NewsChain Sport
18:30pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
Port Vale are sweating on the fitness of Dave Worrall ahead of the visit of Forest Green.

Worrall has been struggling with a calf problem and was forced off after 74 minutes against Colchester on Saturday.

Mark Cullen and James Gibbons remain on the sidelines.

A win for Vale could lift them to within one point of the play-off spots.

Jake Young is back for Rovers having recovered from a bizarre injury.

Striker Young has been out for a fortnight after hurting himself by treading in a pothole.

Forest Green will check on Carl Winchester, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cambridge through injury.

Jordan Moore-Taylor is a doubt, while Liam Kitching could miss out again, having been left out at the weekend despite being fit.

