Port Vale grab comeback win against Cheltenham
Port Vale came from behind to beat Cheltenham 2-1 at Vale Park.
Goals from Leon Legge and David Worrall secured victory for Vale after Andy Williams had put the visitors ahead early in the second half.
Vale goalkeeper Scott Brown made an impressive double save from Williams and Alfie May before Williams’ follow-up header was denied only by the crossbar on 13 minutes.
The hosts grew into the half and almost went ahead through winger David Amoo’s shot at the near post but he fired over the bar.
Cheltenham made up for their missed chances three minutes after the restart when May flicked on Will Boyle’s cross to Williams, who headed in from close range for his fourth goal of the season.
Vale were level shortly after when captain Legge connected with Worrall’s corner and headed past Josh Griffiths.
And they completed the turnaround on 68 minutes when Worrall found space on the edge of the area and fired low into the bottom corner.