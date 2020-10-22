Pointless Wycombe hoping for reinforcements at Carrow Road
Norwich are hopeful over Teemu Pukki’s fitness after the striker was forced off late in the win over Birmingham.
Pukki departed with suspected cramp in the closing minutes, but Adam Idah stands by for a return if he needs more time to recover.
Bosnian midfielder Mario Vrancic grabbed the only goal against Blues after coming off the bench and will hope to have done enough to earn a first start of the season.
Christoph Zimmerman has been working his way back from a calf injury and will be monitored.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is still searching for the right formula after overseeing six-successive defeats since promotion to the Championship.
Ryan Tafazolli and Uche Ikpeazu have both missed the last three games with niggles and would instantly provide fresh options if passed fit.
Fred Onyedinma was dropped for Daryl Horgan for the defeat to Reading but looked bright off the bench, leaving a selection dilemma.
Dominic Gape has not featured in the league this season and could come into contention.