Plymouth without three players due to coronavirus against Doncaster
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is still without three players for Tuesday’s League One clash with Doncaster due to coronavirus restrictions.
Conor Grant, who tested positive for the virus, and team-mates Niall Canavan and Scott Wootton must miss out again due to protocol requirements.
Lowe may look to shuffle his starting line-up after the weekend draw with Wigan, with Timmy Abraham looking to stake his claim for a start.
However, midfielder Lewis Macleod (knee) and defender Gary Sawyer (ankle) remain sidelined, while goalkeeper Luke McCormick will not be rushed back after a shoulder injury.
Doncaster boss Darren Moore saw his side’s good start to the season derailed in Saturday’s home defeat to Crewe.
Moore has been mindful of recent fixture congestion and could freshen up his side by bringing winger Jason Lokilo back into his starting line-up.
Veteran midfielder James Coppinger is also looking to win back his place as Rovers seek to shrug off their recent setback.
Rayhaan Tulloch is a doubt after missing the last two games with a hamstring problem, while fellow loanee Tyreece John-Jules could also miss out again.