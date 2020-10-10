Plymouth return to winning ways with Burton victory
Plymouth bounced back from their first League One defeat of the season at Hull last weekend to comfortably beat Burton 2-0 at Home Park.
Argyle’s Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott fired his side ahead after 25 minutes and Byron Moore finished off Plymouth’s first attack of the second half to double the lead.
Conor Grant threaded a pass through to Jephcott and the 20-year-old forward sent the ball through Albion keeper Ben Garratt’s legs from 10 yards with a shot on the spin.
Garratt made a good save to deny George Cooper in the 36th minute and at the other end Indiana Vassilev should have scored when put through one-on-one on goal but sent his measured shot inches wide.
Argyle surged further ahead when the Brewers failed to deal with Cooper’s drilled cross in the 47th minute.
The ball fell kindly to Moore at the back post and he had the easiest job to slam his shot to an unguarded goal.
Burton sought to get back into the game but Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper palmed over Neal Eardley’s goal-bound 25-yard free-kick after 73 minutes.