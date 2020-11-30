Plymouth to check on fitness of Danny Mayor

By NewsChain Sport
17:34pm, Mon 30 Nov 2020
Plymouth will check on the fitness of midfielder Danny Mayor ahead of the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League One.

The 30-year-old missed the Pilgrims’ FA Cup second-round victory over Lincoln on Saturday because of illness.

Manager Ryan Lowe otherwise appears to have a clean bill of health.

Defender Niall Canavan could face his former club.

Rochdale are still without goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with a broken finger.

The 18-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester City, suffered the injury on duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in the November international break.

Experienced defender Paul McShane is Dale’s only other notable absentee.

The 34-year-old is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could feature in the near future.

