In pictures: Harry Kane reaches Tottenham goalscoring landmark

HomeSportMen's SportFootballIn pictures: Harry Kane reaches Tottenham goalscoring landmarkHarry Kane had to wait until the 2013-14 season before he earned more regular opportunities at Tottenham - (Copyright PA Archive)By NewsChain Sport12:25pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other milestone strikes for the Spurs forward at his boyhood club.Harry Kane, right, grabbed his first goal for Tottenham at the age of 18 in a 4-0 win at Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League back in December, 2011 - (Copyright PA Archive)Harry Kane, right, had to wait close to two years before he could open his account at White Hart Lane, but did so in a Capital One Cup tie with Hull in October, 2013 - (Copyright PA Archive)Harry Kane guided home a cross from Christian Eriksen ahead of team-mate Paulinho to get off the mark in the Premier League in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland towards the end of the 2013-14 season - (Copyright PA Archive)The first hat-trick of Harry Kane's career occurred in October, 2014 against Asteras Tripolis. A header at the back post secured a treble and he ended the night in goal after Hugo Lloris was sent off - (Copyright PA Archive)A late penalty from Harry Kane kept Spurs in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw against Leicester in January, 2016 and also saw him hit the 50-goal mark for the club - (Copyright PA Archive)Harry Kane's 25th league goal of the 2015-16 season would earn him a first ever Premier League golden boot. He rounded Asmir Begovic to score in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in May, 2016, but the dropped points handed Leicester the title - (Copyright PA Archive)An instinctive flick past David De Gea ensured Harry Kane was Tottenham's final goalscorer at White Hart Lane in a 2-1 win over Manchester United in May, 2017 - (Copyright PA Archive)Luck was on Harry Kane's side as he reached a century of goals for Tottenham, lobbing Everton's Jordan Pickford with a cross from the byline in a comprehensive Premier League win at Goodison Park in September, 2017 - (Copyright PA Archive)Merseyside was again home to Harry Kane's next milestone - his 100th Premier League. He showed nerves of steel to snatch Spurs a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in February, 2018 with a stoppage-time effort after he had missed a penalty earlier in the contest - (Copyright PA Archive)Harry Kane's 89th-minute winner, via a deflected header, takes him to 150 Tottenham goals and helps Spurs to a 2-1 win over PSV in the Champions League group stage in October, 2018. It kept alive their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage and they would go all the way to the final - (Copyright PA Archive)Harry Kane scored his first goal at Tottenham's new stadium in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign, holding off a defender before firing home - (Copyright PA Archive)Harry Kane, centre, is congratulated by his Spurs team-mates after he reached 200 goals for the club with a header in the 3-1 win at Ludogorets - (Copyright AP)Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...