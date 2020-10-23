Phillip Cocu feels Derby had victory ‘stolen’ from them by linesman decision

Frustrated Derby boss Phillip Cocu accused the linesman of robbing his side of victory in their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest

Martyn Waghorn put the Rams ahead with a superb 25-yard free-kick in the 30th minute.

Graeme Shinnie should have doubled Derby’s lead when he shot straight at the keeper seven minutes later.

But instead Lyle Taylor levelled things up with his first goal for Forest following a goalmouth scramble in the 64th minute.

Kamil Jozwiak then had a goal ruled out by the linesman after Waghorn strayed into an offside position in the 77th minute.

“I am not happy, because we have had a win stolen from us, that is very clear,” said Cocu.

“I do not like talking about the referees but they make me do it.

“Their goal was a carbon copy of our second goal, one was a goal and one wasn’t.

“Someone jumps over the ball from a corner and someone jumps over the ball and doesn’t block the view of the keeper, so that is the frustration.

“The opposition bench and no players protested, they all saw it as a goal. The linesman raised his flag and stole our win.

“A lot is not going in our favour. I am the first one to say that we had to step up after the first three games, and we have started to play well and show the attitude we expect from our team.

“We need to get some points to get up the table and hopefully things will go our way soon.

“We knew they would push us in the second half but we held up OK.

“After 1-1 we picked up the game and tried to find a winner, we changed formation and came back into the game.

“A second goal in the first half could have closed the game out. I am happy with a point after two defeats, but not happy that we had two stolen from us.”

Forest boss Chris Hughton felt his side had not done enough to win the game after their slow start.

“We started slow against a Derby team that played with a 5-4-1 and broke well off it,” he said.

“They have got good players that can receive the ball and do well.

“We did not break them down in the first half well enough

“In the last two games we have not dealt with the first half as well as the second half.

“It is about scoring goals. In midweek we had the chances to win a couple of games.

“If we are able to get a lead in the first half it becomes a different game and I will be able to learn more about my players.

“We restricted them to minimal chances and created more than them in the second half, but these are the games, on the balance of play, that you have got to get the extra goal.

“Is it two points dropped? We did not do well enough in the first half to perhaps deserve the win.

“Lyle Taylor is still getting up to speed, he’s not played a lot of games. I’m pleased for him and that he got his goal. We will need him up to speed.

“I would like to think we are building a base here to take the team forward. I’m disappointed by the slow start today.”