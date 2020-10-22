Phil Parkinson could give Callum McFadzean a debut as Sunderland face Portsmouth
Sunderland could hand a debut to new signing Callum McFadzean when they host League One rivals Portsmouth on Saturday.
The 26-year-old former Plymouth defender joined the club on a one-year deal this week and will provide competition for Denver Hume on the left.
Manager Phil Parkinson could be boosted by the return of Jordan Willis from a foot injury, while Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson has had further time to train with his new team-mates after both missed the midweek victory over Crewe.
Fellow defender Tom Flanagan was initially ruled out of that game with an ankle injury suffered on international duty with Northern Ireland, but was used as a late substitute after a scan revealed no lasting damage, but Arbenit Xhemajli and Morgan Feeney are long-term absentees.
Portsmouth will once again be without striker Ellis Harrison as he continues his recovery from a hamstring tear.
Harrison missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at Gillingham after limping out of the weekend defeat by Doncaster and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks, leaving John Marquis as the club’s only fit senior frontman.
As a result, manager Kenny Jackett has signed former Coventry player Jordy Hiwula on a short-term deal until January.
The 26-year-old was a free agent after being released by the League One champions following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.