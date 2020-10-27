Peterborough drop points as Kane Hemmings earns draw for Burton
Bottom club Burton halted Peterborough’s five-match winning run thanks to Kane Hemmings’ double in a 2-2 draw at London Road.
Hemmings made it four goals in four matches after Jonson Clarke-Harris and Joe Ward had twice given high-flying Posh the lead.
It took 10 minutes for Clarke-Harris to score his fifth goal of the season, heading in Frankie Kent’s volley from 10 yards out.
Burton equalised on 32 minutes after an Indiana Vassilev cross from the left was flicked by Niall Ennis to Hemmings, who curled in from inside the area.
Posh re-took the lead three minutes after the break – Ward’s cross from the right was headed against the post by Kent, with the ball coming out to Mark Beevers who was fouled by Sam Hughes.
Clarke-Harris’ penalty was saved by Kieran O’Hara diving to his left, but Ward followed up for his fourth goal in five matches against Burton.
Hemmings then struck on the hour, putting in a rebound after Vassilev’s effort hit the post.
Ward and Burton’s Ryan Edwards both then hit the bar before Posh’s Ryan Broom fired over when through on goal.