Peterborough come from behind to take three points against Hull
Peterborough moved into the Sky Bet League One automatic promotion places after they came from behind to win 2-1 at Hull
Second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele provided Darren Ferguson’s in-form team with a fifth league win on the spin.
An away victory had looked unlikely once Mallik Wilks opened the scoring after 36 minutes.
Wilks’ neat ball to Josh Magennis inside the penalty box was returned with similar efficiency towards Hull’s top scorer, who found the bottom corner with a clean first-time strike.
Before Wilks’ goal, there had been little between the two sides in a well-contested, if uneventful, first half.
It was a similar story after the restart, with Clarke-Harris’ equaliser the first chance Peterborough had on target.
Clarke-Harris worked hard to beat his marker following Joe Ward’s terrific ball from the right before glancing home from seven yards.
Hull, who started the afternoon top of the table, responded well from that concession and came close when Wilks struck the left post after 73 minutes – but Dembele had the final word with a deflected winner two minutes later.