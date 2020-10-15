Peter Kioso moves to Bolton on loan for remainder of the season

Peter Kioso has joined Bolton on loan until the end of the season
By NewsChain Sport
17:54pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Bolton have signed Peter Kioso on loan from Luton until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old defender has featured twice for Luton this season, in the Carabao Cup against Readying and Manchester United, but will spend the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Kioso told the club website: “I’m delighted to sign for the club and I can’t wait to get going and show everyone what I can do.’’

Bolton head coach Ian Evatt added: “I am delighted to confirm we have signed Peter Kioso from Luton who is a player I have admired for a long time and have chased since the start of pre-season.

“Peter can play a variety of positions, has great pace and power and adds quality to our squad.”

