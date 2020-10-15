Peter Kioso moves to Bolton on loan for remainder of the season
17:54pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Bolton have signed Peter Kioso on loan from Luton until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old defender has featured twice for Luton this season, in the Carabao Cup against Readying and Manchester United, but will spend the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Kioso told the club website: “I’m delighted to sign for the club and I can’t wait to get going and show everyone what I can do.’’
Bolton head coach Ian Evatt added: “I am delighted to confirm we have signed Peter Kioso from Luton who is a player I have admired for a long time and have chased since the start of pre-season.
“Peter can play a variety of positions, has great pace and power and adds quality to our squad.”