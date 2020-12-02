Pep Guardiola happy with competition for places at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola feels competition for places at Manchester City is at the level he wants it as he switches full attention to the Premier League.

City completed their remaining objective for the initial stage of the Champions League as they secured top spot in Group C with a goalless draw away at Porto on Tuesday.

There is now nothing at stake for City in next week’s final group game against Marseille, meaning Guardiola can prioritise the games either side – a visit from Fulham and a derby trip to Manchester United.

City had to settle for a goalless draw against Porto (AP)

He can plan with a near fully-fit squad and, after thrashing Burnley 5-0 last weekend and then making seven changes in Portugal, with form also at a level he is happy with.

Guardiola said: “I didn’t make substitutions (because) I think (players need) to play into rhythm like Joao (Cancelo), Bernardo (Silva), Oleks (Zinchenko), Eric (Garcia), Fernandinho. Rodri was playing well.

“I want to give them minutes. They showed me, like the players against Burnley, that everybody is fit and ready. They have to know this is the way.

“So I can trust the players that played here, without a doubt, the same I can trust the players that played against Burnley. It is a competition against them.

“That is the good news. Now after the qualification, with the Champions League (resuming) in February, now is the time to focus on the Premier League.”

City surrendered their 100 per cent record in Group C but, with their place in the last 16 already assured, their result in the Estadio do Dragao was a satisfactory one.

They still forced the pace but with Porto needing just a point themselves to reach the knockout stages they were frustrated by stubborn hosts happy to settle for a draw.

Raheem Sterling had the best chance of the first half when he had a shot cleared off the line. City created more opportunities after the break but Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin was in fine form and Gabriel Jesus was denied what he thought was a late winner by VAR.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were among the players to sit out the game a Porto (PA Wire)

Guardiola insists performance, and not necessarily a need to rest players, will dictate who plays in upcoming games.

He said: “It is not resting players. All the players deserve to play. We are going to make a selection.

“It depends if they are tired, it depends on their behaviour on the pitch, the training field, the locker room and many, many situations. We will see.”