Paul Warne aware of a need for results at Rotherham

Rotherham boss Paul Warne accepts his future is out of his hands after a slump in form.

The Millers started the season well on their return to the Championship but lost seven of their last nine games going into Saturday’s match with Bristol City.

It has plunged Warne’s men into the mire at the wrong end of the table and the boss is aware his position is going to come under scrutiny.

And Warne, who has overseen two relegations from the Championship and two subsequent promotions straight back, knows it is chairman Tony Stewart who will decide his fate.

Asked about his job security, Warne said at a press conference: “I’m not feeling great about it, why would I?

“As soon as the owner losers trust in me – it’s the same with players to a certain extent, once you lose trust in a certain player you find faults, and it’s difficult to get that trust back – so as soon as the owner has lost trust in me then that’s my time’s done.

“Whether I think I’m overachieving, whether I think being out of the bottom three is good or not, it’s not what I think, it’s what the owner thinks.

“If you go and lose three, four, five games on the spin your job’s under threat, that’s the world we live in.

“We cannot work any harder, we get the best out of the group that we possibly can. I protect all my players and staff from criticism and everything is put at my door, I understand that.

“I’m big enough and brave enough. I think I have a good relationship with the chairman, however I don’t want that to go toxic.”