Paul Scholes rules himself out of Salford job after defeat at Port Vale

Paul Scholes ruled himself out of taking the Salford manager’s job on a long-term basis following their 1-0 defeat at Port Vale

The former Manchester United star watched on as Salford’s unbeaten start to the league season was ended by Cristian Montano’s late winner, and Scholes insists he has no plans to remain in the dugout.

“Gary (Neville) and Chris (Casper) asked me to come in and take over while they find someone and nothing is different,” he said following the loss at Vale Park.

“I was happy to take over for now but we need to find an experienced manager, an experienced coach in this league and the sooner we do that, the better.

“It’s looking like I’ll be in charge again on Tuesday but you never know, anything can happen over the weekend.”

Scholes took the reins following the departure of Graham Alexander, the manager controversially sacked after five undefeated league games and with Salford fourth in the table.

And though he says he was pleased with aspects of their play the former England midfielder felt they missed a cutting edge in front of goal.

“We played some really good football at times,” he added. “I thought we were good in possession, that doesn’t always win you games of football though, you have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I was really pleased with our application, we passed the ball well at times but I would have liked us to create a little bit more, we didn’t manage that and we got done by a sucker-punch.

“We had opportunities, it was just that final bit that was missing but we were up against a good Port Vale team, one that could be up there challenging this year.”

Port Vale had made virtually all the running in the first half, with Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky producing a fine fingertip save to deny Montano.

However, his opposite number, Vale keeper Scott Brown, will have been happy with his contribution, saving Ian Henderson’s penalty after the Salford striker had been brought down by Leon Legge.

Brown’s save parried the ball straight back to the feet of Henderson but, with the open goal gaping, he made a real hash of his second opportunity, sidefooting the ball over the crossbar and into the empty stand behind the goal.

Scholes’ biggest concern surrounds former team-mate Darron Gibson, who was taken straight to hospital with a nasty injury.

“I haven’t managed to see Darron myself, he’s been taken to the local hospital so I haven’t spoken to him but fingers crossed he’ll be alright,” he added.

Vale boss John Askey was delighted as his side ended a three-game winless run and climbed to eighth, thanks in no small part to a steadfast defence that has conceded just twice in six games in Sky Bet League Two.

“We had a few hairy moments,” he said. “Mainly the penalty, but I thought we created the most chances, especially in the first half, we could have got one or two goals but I was pleased with the determination we showed today, it’s not easy when you’ve lost a couple and you’re playing against a really good team. We needed that win so I’m really pleased.

“As long as they work as hard as that and show that determination we won’t go far wrong.”

Askey even allowed himself to suggest his side will be contenders come the end of the season, adding: “Nobody is going to walk away with the league this season, you’ve seen today there isn’t that much difference, Salford have probably got the best players in the league but at the moment they’re not quite firing.

“It’s going to be tough but hopefully we can achieve something come the end of the season.

“We’re a team that needs to play with a lot of energy and I thought we did that today, we were really at it and showed a great team spirit.”