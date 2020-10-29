Paul Scholes has no new injury issues as Salford take on his former club Oldham
Salford interim manager Paul Scholes will be eager to extend his side’s two-match Sky Bet League Two unbeaten run as they host his former club Oldham this weekend.
The Ammies have lost only one league match all season and will have fresh legs after their midweek clash with Scunthorpe was postponed, which means Saturday’s game is their third at home on the bounce.
Salford have no new injury concerns following their 1-1 draw with Crawley and Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard could again feature after making his league debut last time out.
Former United forward James Wilson is hoping to maintain his form after four goals in his last six appearances.
Struggling Oldham head into the match on the back of some recent mixed results as they sit 10 spots behind their 10th-placed opponents.
Zak Dearnley is expected to continue to lead the line after scoring a late winner against Southend last time out to make it four goals from his last four matches.
Former Salford defender Carl Piergianni is set to return to the Peninsula Stadium after making his permanent switch to Oldham in the summer and being ever-present so far this season for Latics.
Italian defender Andrea Badan (hamstring) is likely to remain sidelined, while the match may come too soon for attacker George Blackwood and manager Harry Kewell may return to the dugout following self-isolation after a positive coronavirus test.