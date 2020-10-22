Paul Scholes could give Di’Shon Bernard a chance to shine
Di’Shon Bernard could be in line for his Salford debut when the club face Crawley in League Two on Saturday.
The 20-year-old defender joined on loan from Manchester United on deadline day and has yet to be handed his first start.
Salford defeated Southend on Tuesday – their first home win of the season – to bounce back from their first away loss, suffered at the hands of Port Vale in what was interim manager Paul Scholes’ first game in charge.
The club have no injury concerns ahead of the weekend’s contest at Moor Lane.
Crawley are likely to be without Ashley Nadesan, who left the pitch injured at half-time as the club defeated Morecambe 4-0 last weekend.
The striker missed Tuesday’s defeat at Exeter and was replaced by Max Watters, who has scored three times in two games and looks set to feature again.
The only other sidelined player is Reece Grego-Cox, who has been out of action since the latter stages of last season with an unspecified injury.
Crawley manager John Yems has been charged by the FA for his conduct following the match in Devon, where he is alleged to have made unacceptable comments about referee Trevor Kettle.