Paul Mullin’s penalty brace helps leaders Cambridge ease past 10-man Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
16:58pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Clinical Cambridge climbed to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table with a comfortable 5-0 win at 10-man Scunthorpe

A pair of Paul Mullin penalties put the U’s in command before the break, with a Tyler Cordner own goal and a Joe Ironside brace completing the rout in the second half after the Iron’s Myles Hippolyte had been sent off.

Aaron Jarvis squandered a great chance to give the home side a 16th-minute lead when he got in behind the visiting defence but fired over. It proved a costly miss as the U’s went on to dominate.

Mullin fired in his seventh goal of the season in the 35th minute after Alex Gilliead had been penalised for a shove. He added his eighth just before half-time, again from the penalty spot, after being felled by Jacob Bedeau.

Any hopes Scunthorpe might have had of a response were over when Hannant’s 51st-minute cross deflected off Cordner and found the far corner, and their afternoon went from bad to worse when Hippolyte was given his marching orders for a second booking in eight minutes.

The U’s continued to turn the screw, with Ironside’s low shot squirming through the legs of keeper Rory Watson, before he headed home a left-wing cross to complete the rout in the 83rd minute.

