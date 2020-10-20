Paul Mullin hits treble as leaders Cambridge continue fine start to season
Paul Mullin continued his exceptional form in front of goal as League One leaders Cambridge beat Port Vale 3-1.
Mullin scored a hat-trick to add to three earlier braces and now has 11 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.
The home side were given the perfect start with an early penalty, converted by Mullin in the third minute after Luke Hannant was felled by Tom Conlon.
It could have been 3-0 by the time Port Vale equalised, with Wes Hoolahan slaloming into the box and seeing his shot come back off the inside of the post and Harrison Dunk heading Hoolahan’s cross wide at the far post.
Vale’s leveller after 18 minutes was also from the spot, won and converted by Theo Robinson after he was brought down by Harry Darling.
Mullin was on hand to put the U’s back ahead after 51 minutes, lashing Dunk’s cross home at the end of a super Cambridge breakaway.
At the very death Mullin sealed the result, scoring from a tight angle after rounding Scott Brown.