Paul McGowan fires Dundee to first win in four matches
Paul McGowan was on target as Dundee won for the first time in four games with a 1-0 Scottish Championship victory over Arbroath.
Dundee started brightly and Max Anderson twice had shots blocked by Tom O’Brien before Daniel Mullen had a goal ruled out for offside.
McGowan then played in Jordan Marshall, but Derek Gaston parried his shot behind for a corner.
Michael Ruth had a good opportunity for Arbroath, but his effort bounced off Liam Fontaine and to safety.
Gaston denied Anderson with a superb one-handed save before Dundee went ahead 10 minutes from half-time when McGowan curled home from the edge of the box via a post.
Christie Elliott almost doubled the lead after the break, but his shot rebounded off the post and away.
Jack Hamilton then produced a superb save from Jason Thomson’s header to preserve Dundee’s lead.