Paul Lambert heaps praise on matchwinner Gwion Edwards

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert praised in-form Gwion Edwards after Town kept top spot in Sky Bet League One.

The midfielder has five goals in six league games after netting again as the Tractor Boys beat Accrington 2-0.

Freddie Sears also netted after Lambert’s side recovered from a poor first half to bank their fifth win of the season.

Lambert was without a recognised striker with Kayden Jackson out having had a Covid-19 test, Ollie Hawkins struggling with a groin issue and James Norwood sidelined with a hamstring injury but Edwards stepped up.

“He is doing really well, with his goals and his performances he is doing great,” said Lambert.

“The team is doing really well I don’t think I’ve ever played without a striker. There were a lot of good things there.

“Kayden got sent home to get tested. He wasn’t feeling well. I’ve not heard the results yet, hopefully he doesn’t have it. We had to change things in training yesterday and we have so many injuries, even with four guys vying for one place.

“We couldn’t get anyone in on Friday because we don’t have anything, we don’t have any money.

“The football they are playing is good. If they make a mistake it’s not their problem, it’s ours and we need to fix it. I’m really happy as with everything that’s been thrown at us it’s been a brilliant start. The performances have been really high.

“The speed of the ball helped us, the movement and the speed of their brain. Accrington were strong, we knew they would be.”

Tomas Holy saved from Matt Butcher and Tariq Uwakwe in the first half while he was lucky to escape after Colby Bishop shot wide when the goalkeeper’s clearance clattered off Andre Dozzell.

Sears was twice thwarted by Toby Savin but the hosts failed to impose themselves until the second half.

Edwards made light of their striker woes when he opened the scoring after 55 minutes, firing in low across Savin after being put in by Sears.

Former West Ham youngster Sears wrapped up victory after 71 minutes when he chipped in his third goal of the season.

Accrington drop out of the top six but boss John Coleman remained positive.

He said: “They took their chances and we didn’t. The first goal was always going to be the turning point, it’s a great finish.

“It’s an individual error for the second goal but from a neutral point of view you wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth, no disrespect to Ipswich who are a very good side.

“We gave them enough to warrant a few scares. We have to stick together. This team is only going to get better, they are young, keen and work hard.

“The more they find their feet in this league the better they will get. We’re not little Accrington any more. People know they have been in the game when they play against us.”