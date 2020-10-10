Paul Lambert hails ‘brilliant’ Ipswich performance at Blackpool

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert hailed a job well done by his side after they swept aside Blackpool at Bloomfield Road to move to the League One summit.

The Tractor Boys had the game all but won by half-time after strikes from Luke Chambers, Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop in a blistering first 45 minutes.

Gary Madine pulled one back on the hour but Edwards’ second settled the outcome as the visitors came away with a 4-1 win to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

“I thought we were brilliant, it was a great performance,” Lambert said.

“We are playing really well. We’re definitely a real threat, there are a lot of good things to look at.

“Luke (Chambers) is playing really well and it was a great move for his goal.

“You need a leader, it’s a dying art that. Luke has done great.

“Gwion (Edwards) looked a real threat cutting in from the left and his two goals were excellent.”

Town sit a point clear at the top following their fourth win from five matches this season but Lambert was keen to ensure his side keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“We look really comfortable but there is a long, long way to go,” he said.

“We’re top of the league but it doesn’t mean anything at this point.”

Blackpool remain in the bottom four after their fourth defeat of the campaign and boss Neil Critchley was left to rue “a horrible afternoon”.

“It’s really difficult to summarise that game because when you’re beaten 4-1 you feel like you’ve been hammered, but I didn’t think it was a 4-1 game,” he said.

“I actually thought we were the better team for the first 10-15 minutes and the first time they (Ipswich) got into the penalty box they scored.

“We seem to be getting punished for every mistake we make. To be 3-0 down at half-time was tough to take because, for very large period of the half, I thought we were the better team.”

Critchley’s half-time team talk appeared to have an effect, with Madine reducing the arrears and seeing another effort well saved by Tomas Holy as Blackpool fought hard to get back into the contest.

“I thought our response in the second half was excellent,” Critchley said.

“If we had got it back to 3-2 then it would have been really interesting.

“Their first goal was a hell of a strike. He (Chambers) won’t hit any goals like that again in his career. That seems to be how it’s going for us at the moment.

“It was really important we showed who we are as a group in the second half.

“I wanted us to show that we were hurting in the second half and I thought we did that.”