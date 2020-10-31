Paul Lambert admits Ipswich were fortunate to beat Crewe

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert felt his side were fortunate to beat Crewe at Portman Road but praised goalscorer Oli Hawkins, who netted his first goal for the club.

Hawkins, who joined from Portsmouth in the summer, headed home Alan Judge’s teasing cross after 62 minutes to seal a 1-0 win for Ipswich, who are yet to concede a goal at home.

The victory moved the Blues into second place in the Sky Bet League One table, with a trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night on the horizon.

Crewe dominated the first half but found Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy in inspired form, with the Czech stopper making an outstanding save to deny Tom Lowery.

Lambert said: “We rode our luck, let’s be honest. First half we never turned up, never did the basics of the game right.

“We’ve been excellent this season, I’m really happy with how we’ve played but I’ve been in the game long enough to know you’ll get things when you don’t deserve them.”

The Town boss also hailed his goalkeeper for a man-of-the-match performance.

“The second half was better, it wasn’t great but it was better and we got the goal and we had some really good saves from Holy as well,” he said.

“He pulled off some great saves and we’ve not conceded a goal here all season so that’s a good run the guys are on.”

Asked about Hawkins’ impact, he added: “It was a great goal, we took the corner really quick and it was great ball from Judgey crossing it to Oli’s head.

“I’ve said it before, he’s a really good guy and he’s a lot better than people give him credit for. I’m delighted for everybody, because it’s a really tough situation. You’re asking these guys to play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. That is extremely tough.”

Crewe manager David Artell said his opposite number in the dugout should “have a go at the lottery” but insisted his team must take their chances.

Alex failed to make their dominance count in the first half, but Artell said he did take heart from his side’s display.

The Crewe boss said: “The best team lost. We’ve got to take heart from the performance but not the result. I think anyone who has seen that game would say the same thing.

“We created numerous opportunities but if you don’t put the ball in the net then you leave yourself wide open to get what you deserve, and that’s what’s happened today. Football’s a funny old game as they say and it’s a defeat we didn’t deserve but one we’ve got to take.

“I’m sure Paul’s a very happy man and he should probably have a go at the lottery tonight.”

“We’re nine games into the season, first season back in League One for a while and we’re coming to places like this, which is a fantastic stadium, a fantastic football club. Really experienced fantastic manager, good players, and for large periods of the game playing them off the pitch.

“If we keep performing like that, then we’ll win more games than we lose.”