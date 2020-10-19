Paudie O’Connor available again for Bradford ahead of Walsall clash
Bradford will have Paudie O’Connor available for selection when they host Walsall in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday.
The defender was sent off at Forest Green last month but has completed his three-match ban and is available again to manager Stuart McCall.
However, the Bantams are expected to be without Zeli Ismail and Gareth Evans, with the pair suffering from hamstring injuries.
Both Levi Sutton and Reece Staunton could come back into the squad after being absent from their side’s victory at Mansfield on Saturday.
Walsall could hand debuts to Jake Scrimshaw and Adan George for their trip to Bradford.
George, who joined from Birmingham, and Bournemouth loanee Scrimshaw could be in line for starts with the club down to just two senior strikers.
Josh Gordon sustained a knee injury which is expected to keep him out until December.
Saddlers manager Darrell Clarke will be hoping his side’s unbeaten start to the season continues during the midweek clash.