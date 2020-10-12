Patrick Roberts rejoins Middlesbrough on loan

By NewsChain Sport
17:58pm, Mon 12 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts has rejoined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Roberts spent the second half of last season on Teesside, making 11 appearances and scoring the winner at Reading which went a long way to retaining Boro’s place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Boro say the 23-year-old, who has made only one league appearance for his parent club since joining City in 2015 and has had loan spells at Celtic, Girona and Norwich, was “attracting interest from a number of clubs”.

But after securing his services, Boro manager Neil Warnock told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to get him because I felt we needed that bit of something different.

“I’ve been waiting on Patrick, we all know what he can do and I feel with the current squad we have I can make him a better player.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Middlesbrough

PA