Patrick Roberts rejoins Middlesbrough on loan
Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts has rejoined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.
Roberts spent the second half of last season on Teesside, making 11 appearances and scoring the winner at Reading which went a long way to retaining Boro’s place in the Sky Bet Championship.
Boro say the 23-year-old, who has made only one league appearance for his parent club since joining City in 2015 and has had loan spells at Celtic, Girona and Norwich, was “attracting interest from a number of clubs”.
But after securing his services, Boro manager Neil Warnock told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to get him because I felt we needed that bit of something different.
“I’ve been waiting on Patrick, we all know what he can do and I feel with the current squad we have I can make him a better player.”