Patrick Roberts could return as Middlesbrough shuffle pack
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is set to rotate his squad as the hectic schedule continues with a Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry.
On-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts could return after being an unused substitute for the 1-1 draw at Cardiff on Saturday due to muscle fatigue.
Striker Britt Assombalonga came on in the 66th minute at the Cardiff City Stadium after recovering from a leg injury to bolster Warnock’s attacking options.
Defender Nathan Wood (illness) is doubtful after missing the trip to south Wales while striker Ashley Fletcher (hamstring) and defender Grant Hall (calf) are sidelined.
Coventry will be without centre-back Michael Rose for the trip to the north-east.
The defender was sent off after 14 minutes in the 4-0 defeat to Blackburn and starts a one-match suspension.
The game will come too soon for midfielder Jordan Shipley, who missed the Rovers clash due to concussion.
Midfielder Gus Hamer is back after a three-game ban but striker Tyler Walker is self-isolating and Julien Dacosta (ankle) and Jodi Jones (knee) are unavailable.