Patrick Bamford expected to feature as Leeds take on Newcastle

By NewsChain Sport
16:38pm, Tue 15 Dec 2020
Marcelo Bielsa will have Leeds top goalscorer Patrick Bamford fit and available for Wednesday night’s Premier League game against Newcastle.

Despite his early substitution against West Ham on Friday, Bamford is expected to feature, while Pablo Hernandez is also back in training.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are expected to remain sidelined.

Argentinian defender Federico Fernandez and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser are back in contention for Newcastle.

Fernandez was one of a number of Magpies players who contracted coronavirus but his latest negative test means he is available, as is Fraser after his recovery from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since November 1.

Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar were among the notable absentees for the 2-1 win over West Brom at the weekend and are unlikely to be involved at Elland Road.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Dias Belloli, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Poveda-Ocamp, Roberts, Casilla, Costa, Hernandez, Struijk, Shackleton

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Langley Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M. Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.

